Did you know Jungkook invented Star Trek’s Vulcan salutation? Watch V, Jimin and others showcase more hand gestures in this HILARIOUS video





BTS goes locations and boy, oh boy, ARMY is proud! The septet not too long ago options in a brief video clip of A Late Present with Stephen Colbert and the clip of the identical goes viral with the hashtag “FEAR THE DOUBLE BUNNY.” For the uninitiated, the phrase goes viral as a result of it options TaeKook aka Taehyung standard as V and the golden maknae aka Jungkook. Let’s start on the prime, BTS boys appeared on the Late Present with Stephen Colbert and showcased varied standard hand gestures that they used. And boys being the boys, took it sportingly and joked round with varied gestures. Additionally Learn – BTS: Sad with the lineup and display time of J-Hope, ARMY development #WeWantMoreJhope, #JHopeDeservesBetter on Twitter

For instance, Jungkook mentioned that the extraordinarily standard Vulcan salutation has been invented by him and that the Star Trek people took it from him. Wow, Jungkook, we didn’t know you might time journey! Or else how would a 1997 born invent a Vulcan salutation that’s been standard since 1966! Additionally Learn – BTS: Here is how the South Korean music group made historical past on the Billboard Music Awards

The video clip function BTS Taekook, which was a deal with for all of the TaeKook followers. Whereas Kookie and Jungkook sat quietly, Taehyung spoke concerning the bunny image and mentioned, whereas utilizing one hand gesture is cute, the double bunny gesture is harmful and that one ought to “FEAR THE DOUBLE BUNNY.” Subsequent up, we additionally wish to speak about our Child Mochi aka Jimin who cutely spoke about working, strolling and hopping hand gestures. Additionally Learn – ARMY requested BTS the which means of numbers in the Butter music video; this is what they revealed

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung additionally spoke about his signal, V which represents peace. He gave it a spin and turned it right into a ‘piece of pizza’ by including a finger on the highest. Final however not the least, the boys showcased the gesture for Butter, and we should say, that’s one cool gesture. Watch the entire video beneath:

BTS is ruling hearts with their Rolling Stone interviews and with their newest all English single, Butter. They not too long ago received not one however 4 awards on the BBMAs 2021. What are you considered this? Allow us to know by tweeting @bollywood_life.

