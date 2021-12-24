Did you know Nora Fatehi almost lost her feet shooting for ‘Dance Meri Rani’ Song watch video

Entertainment

Nora Fatehi is in the news these days due to a big struggle with her dance. Nora Fatehi, who is ruling the internet with her dance moves, is winning hearts with her latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’. While the artist is garnering praise from all quarters, his blog shares untold secrets from the sets of the song, revealing an instance where he almost lost his legs during the shoot.

Sliding in a mermaid suit for the song, Nora Fatehi presented the aesthetics of the fantasy creature beautifully, however, the process was not as beautiful as it looks on screen. Made of silicone and latex, the dress was extremely heavy. It became impossible to move wearing it. So the actress was being taken on a stretcher from one place to another by the team. Also, the shot was being filmed in water, so the liquid absorbing costume added to the weight.

Due to the heavy dress and the extra weight of the water, when Nora’s fishtail was lifted from place to place it bent, causing unbearable pain to the actress. Nora burst into tears on the sets. Due to which the legs of the actress were saved. Nora Fatehi’s blog on YouTube documents their struggle as she opens up about the incident. Despite all the struggles and difficulties, Nora continues to deliver one successful project after another because of her passion. Watch its video here

