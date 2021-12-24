Did you know Nora Fatehi almost lost her feet shooting for ‘Dance Meri Rani’ Song watch video

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Nora Fatehi is in the news these days due to a big struggle with her dance. Nora Fatehi, who is ruling the internet with her dance moves, is winning hearts with her latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’. While the artist is garnering praise from all quarters, his blog shares untold secrets from the sets of the song, revealing an instance where he almost lost his legs during the shoot.

Sliding in a mermaid suit for the song, Nora Fatehi presented the aesthetics of the fantasy creature beautifully, however, the process was not as beautiful as it looks on screen. Made of silicone and latex, the dress was extremely heavy. It became impossible to move wearing it. So the actress was being taken on a stretcher from one place to another by the team. Also, the shot was being filmed in water, so the liquid absorbing costume added to the weight.

Due to the heavy dress and the extra weight of the water, when Nora’s fishtail was lifted from place to place it bent, causing unbearable pain to the actress. Nora burst into tears on the sets. Due to which the legs of the actress were saved. Nora Fatehi’s blog on YouTube documents their struggle as she opens up about the incident. Despite all the struggles and difficulties, Nora continues to deliver one successful project after another because of her passion. Watch its video here

Nora Fatehi’s car accident, driver hit auto rickshaw hard!

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were spotted on the beach of Goa, there is speculation about the affair?

Satyamev Jayate 2: Nora Fatehi’s new song ‘Kusu Kusu’ released, fans stunned with dance moves – VIDEO

200 crore money laundering case: Nora Fatehi questioned after Jacqueline Fernandez, reaches Delhi ED office

Nora Fatehi did the work of waitress at the age of 16, said – was treated badly

Nora Fatehi’s boldest look, kept adjusting revealing dress – Sexy Photos

Beautiful pictures of Nora Fatehi surfaced, ‘Bhuj’ actress looking very hot!

HOT video of Nora Fatehi in saree with Govinda on Bhuj’s song ‘Jalima Coca Cola’, will injure

Nora Fatehi took rifle and martial arts training for Bhuj, will have a blast with Ajay Devgan!

Nora Fatehi unconscious due to serious injury in Ajay Devgan’s ‘Bhuj’, the real wound seen in the film with bloody forehead

Nora Fatehi to play a detective in ‘Bhuj’? Alia Bhatt did such an amazing job in ‘Raazi’!

Bhuj The Pride Of India Trailer: You will be shocked to see Nora Fatehi’s patriotism, action-dialogues, powerful pictures

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Did you know Nora Fatehi almost lost her feet shooting for ‘Dance Meri Rani’ Song watch video

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 17:36 [IST]