Did you know that before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and one of his brothers were the hot choice for Baazigar?





Shah Rukh Khan immortalised himself as the quintessential Bollywood anti-hero with his portrayal in Baazigar, a lot so that we will not even start to think about anybody in that position different that King Khan. Not even Salman Khan, who, by now, many would know as the first choice of the makers of Baazigar. However did you know that aside from Salman, there was another person who was hotly pursued for the eponymous half, and we’re not speaking about Anil Kapoor, Armaan Kohli or Akshay Kumar who were additionally approached for the film (names that not many, however not less than hardcore Bollywood movie-buffs would know as the different contenders for Baazigar). Additionally Learn – Completely happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: When SRK informed gangster Abu Salem, ‘I don’t inform you who to shoot so don’t inform me which movie to do’

Nope, that is somebody who was but to make his debut at the time and was pursued for the position much more than Salman Khan. Foxed? Properly, let’s give you a serious trace – he is one of Bhai’s brothers. Now, if you know your Bollywood household tree properly and have a transparent image of timelines and ages, you may need guessed that it needs to be Arbaaz Khan as Sohail Khan was too younger at the time to do the half. A really well-placed supply hooked up to Baazigar informs us that each the producers at Venus and legendary Director duo Abbas-Mustan were initially eager to forged Salman Khan in the movie, however once they had approached him, it was the celebrity who had really useful that they launch youthful brother Arbaaz as a substitute. Additionally Learn – Bollywood fraternity ship needs for Dilip Kumar as the legend marks his 96th birthday right now

Excited by the concept, the makers had a number of talks with Arbaaz Khan and his kin, however what finally made the deal fall by means of in line with the supply, was father and iconic screenwriter, Salim Khan’s reluctance, for his son to debut in Bollywood with a largely adverse position. Properly, as destiny would have it, Arbaaz Khan made his debut three years submit the launch of Baazigar, in Daraar, with none aside from Abbas-Mustan, and that, too in a job that was utterly adverse, with no redeeming facets like that of SRK’s in Baazigar. Additionally Learn – 25 years of Baazigar: Director Mustan shares anecdotes about the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and they’ve a Salman Khan connection

All mentioned and executed, ‘jo hota hai acche ke liye hota hai’ and we’ll shut out this phase of our Throwback Thursday as how we started it: We won’t even think about anybody aside from Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar.

