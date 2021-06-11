Didi Chuxing, a ride-hailing behemoth in China, reveals I.P.O. papers.

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese language ride-hailing firm, made its preliminary public providing submitting public on Thursday, as ride-hailing companies start reviving with the receding of the pandemic.

Based in Beijing in 2012, Didi started as a taxi-hailing service earlier than increasing into different types of transportation. In 2015, it merged with one other Chinese language rival, Kuaidi Dache, to kind what grew to become Didi Chuxing.

Didi has since been dominant in China. In 2016, Uber, which had been spending closely to develop in China, offered its Chinese language operations to Didi. (Uber was granted a stake in the ensuing firm.) Didi now operates in 15 international locations, together with Brazil and Mexico.

The corporate’s I.P.O. is prone to be carefully scrutinized amid a wave of different know-how choices and as Beijing has begun to rein in home tech giants. Didi was valued at $56 billion in 2017 and its traders embrace SoftBank of Japan and Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi state fund.