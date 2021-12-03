Didi of China Moves to Delist From New York Stock Exchange



With 377 million active users annually in China and services from 16 other countries, Didi Chuksing is celebrated in China as the indigenous tech champion. He defeated his American rival, Uber, and in 2016 bought the company’s Chinese operations. Promises by banks to use its data to streamline traffic and develop driverless car technology have prompted Chinese officials to call for a more innovative economy.

Updated December 2, 2021, 7:49 PM ET

The delisting is likely to raise investor concerns about the growing hostility of Chinese officials to domestic companies listing shares on foreign exchanges. China’s Internet giants gained control last year after regulators rejected the IPOs of Ant Group, Fintech giant and Alibaba sister company.

Like Didi, Ant had moved ahead with the stock list despite a history of regulatory concerns. Other companies that may have looked to the red-hot equity market in the United States as an easy way to raise money may now find satisfaction in the Chinese capital market.

Beijing’s sudden crackdown on sisters shocked the company’s new Wall Street shareholders. Listings on Wall Street, such as Alibaba’s record-breaking one in 2014, were once seen in China as the final testament to the company’s commercial success. Since its blockbuster initial public offering this summer, Didi’s share price has nearly halved.

In a series of slaps on Didi, Chinese regulators pursued his megabox list with several regulatory slaps. The listing means Didi could transfer sensitive data on Chinese riders to the United States, prompting regulators to force the company to suspend registration of new users two days after the IPO as it launched a cyber security review of its practices.

Shortly afterwards, authorities ordered a halt to downloading Didi’s flagship, customer-oriented app, before blocking the company’s 25 more apps, including the company’s car-pooling app, its finance app and corporate customer app. At the time, without elaborating, he said the suspension was due to personal data collection and issues used.

Even before it was listed, there was a lot of pressure on sisters to avoid regulatory scrutiny. At the end of March, regulators in the southern city of Guangzhou ordered them and nine other companies to compete fairly and not use customers’ personal data to charge higher prices.