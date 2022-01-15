Didn’t get a single safe seat for Yogi ji? Question of former IAS, SP leader said – now come directly from Gorakhpur to Akhilesh’s oath

The BJP has introduced the names of candidates for the upcoming meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. Together with this, the social gathering has additionally introduced from which seat he’ll contest, defying the predictions being made concerning the seat of Yogi Adityanath. Earlier such speculations have been being made about contesting the election of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi that he might contest from any meeting seat in Ayodhya or Mathura. However on Saturday, the social gathering’s UP election in-cost Dharmendra Pradhan put an finish to all of the speculations and introduced CM Yogi to contest the upcoming meeting elections from Gorakhpur metropolis seat.

There’s a lot of rhetoric on social media relating to Yogi Adityanath’s seat, whereas Akhilesh in a press convention on Saturday quipped that the query is about contesting the elections. Typically they used to say that they might battle from Mathura, generally they used to say that they might battle with Ayodhya, generally they used to say that they might battle from Prayagraj, generally they used to say that they might battle from Deoband. I’m glad that the Bharatiya Janata Occasion first despatched him to his dwelling. Though he had already booked the Gorakhpur ticket on eleventh. Now I really feel that he can have to keep in Gorakhpur, now there isn’t a want to come again from Gorakhpur, many congratulations to him!

Then again, Samajwadi Occasion’s nationwide spokesperson IP Singh said, ‘Yogi ji lastly ran away seeing the displeasure of the Brahmins of Ayodhya. This time he’s contesting from Gorakhpur, his bail is bound to be forfeited. He ran 50 helicopters in Ayodhya in 5 years, but he couldn’t imagine in his personal improvement.

Journalist Rohini Singh, whereas concentrating on the media, wrote that the media which until yesterday was telling Yogi Adityanath’s battle from Ayodhya as a ‘masterstroke’, the identical media will now inform him to be fought from Gorakhpur as a ‘masterstroke’. Relationship identical, seat new.

Nationwide Youth Congress Nationwide President Srinivas said tauntingly, ‘Now Yogi ji will stay in Gorakhpur even after the elections.’

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted and wrote that not a single safe seat was discovered for Yogi ji, neither in Ayodhya nor in Mathura. From now on they’ve been despatched to Gorakhpur.

Sanjay Sharma, editor of 4 PM, writes that after the displeasure of Brahmins in Ayodhya and the discontent of saints, Yogi Adityanath gave up his intention to contest elections from right here! CM Yogi will battle from Gorakhpur!

