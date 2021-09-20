Die #Beautiful #Spotted #Lantern #Die

Lantern’s presence is another reminder that our commitments to sustainability are often at odds with our aesthetic values. The last time the city faced such a threat was about 15 years ago, when Asian long-horned beetles made their intrusion into the country in wooden packing material. Half the trees in New York were affected, and the invasion resulted in heavy deforestation. First seen in 1996 in Brooklyn, the beetle was not completely eradicated from the city until 23 years later.

Those eradication efforts were strategic, relying less on an army of civilian mercenaries, who were more likely to take out the beetle because it was unattractive than they were to use something as shiny in its appearance as the speckled lantern. will violate. “People are feeding feral cats in the pandemic,” explained urban ecologist Marielle Engelone. “Meanwhile, the feral cats are killing the songbirds. But people understand what pet peeves are, and they feel sorry for them,” she said. “Most humans are not ecologically literate.”

For Ms. Angelone, founder of NYC Wildflower Week, which displays nearly 800 plants native to New York City, the sudden interest in Spotted Lantern is another sign of our blink-and-miss approach to managing our ecosystems, calling out a villain. When we should think holistically. “Because we have a wine industry in New York State, there’s a lot of concern,” she said. “As soon as a commercial dollar sign is included, there is attention. But there are a lot of invasive plants in New York City that are more destructive.”

Biodiversity is not taken seriously even in the midst of climate crisis in a place where nature is generally regarded as a novelty. Researchers are currently working on innovative methods to permanently control the spotted lanternflies population. But once they succeed, of course, something else will inevitably take his place, with another small enemy escaping from his original habitat on a container ship. Global commerce and the pace of life make it impossible to imagine otherwise.