Diede de Groot and Dylan Alcott did what Novak Djokovic couldn’t

The Tennis Grand Slam is so rare that only five players can claim it, and no player has achieved the feat since 1988. It is almost impossible to win a Golden Slam, all four majors and a gold medal in the same year. Only Steffi Graf had ever done this.

Until Sunday, when it was completed twice.

First came the Netherlands’ Diede de Groot, who won the wheelchair event at the US Open and went on to win four Grand Slam tournaments of the year with her Paralympic gold medal.

Later in the day, Australia’s Dylan Alcott achieved the same feat in the men’s quad event. (Unlike wheelchair divisions such as De Groot, quad players also suffer significant loss of function in at least one upper limb.)

De Groot defeated Yui Kameiji of Japan, the same woman she had defeated in Australia, France and the Paralympics 6-3, 6-2. Her Golden Slam almost didn’t start this year: she needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat Kamiji at the Australian Open.