Diede de Groot and Dylan Alcott did what Novak Djokovic couldn’t
The Tennis Grand Slam is so rare that only five players can claim it, and no player has achieved the feat since 1988. It is almost impossible to win a Golden Slam, all four majors and a gold medal in the same year. Only Steffi Graf had ever done this.
Until Sunday, when it was completed twice.
First came the Netherlands’ Diede de Groot, who won the wheelchair event at the US Open and went on to win four Grand Slam tournaments of the year with her Paralympic gold medal.
Later in the day, Australia’s Dylan Alcott achieved the same feat in the men’s quad event. (Unlike wheelchair divisions such as De Groot, quad players also suffer significant loss of function in at least one upper limb.)
De Groot defeated Yui Kameiji of Japan, the same woman she had defeated in Australia, France and the Paralympics 6-3, 6-2. Her Golden Slam almost didn’t start this year: she needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat Kamiji at the Australian Open.
Despite the achievement, 24-year-old de Groot said she felt a little disappointed with her sport: “After traveling for so long and being everywhere in the world, I also feel like we’re both a little tired. Me. Looks like unfortunately you can see it in the match.”
Sunday’s Open Championship was 12th in a Grand Slam singles event for de Groot, trailing the record of 21 set by her countrywoman Esther Vergier in the early part of this century.
Alcott defeated 18-year-old Niels Wink of the Netherlands 7-5, 6-2 to complete his Golden Slam. It was Alcott’s 15th Grand Slam singles title. Because the quad event at the French Open and Wimbledon is only three years old, it was the first time for any quad athlete to win a Golden Slam.
“Everyone in this room asked me, ‘Are you thinking of a Golden Slam? Alcott, 30, said. “I’ve said, ‘No, I don’t really care,’ all year. Of course I did care. It’s good not to pretend anymore.”
In 1988, Graf said after completing his Golden Slam at the Seoul Olympics: “I’m so excited. It’s something that not many people after me will be able to achieve.”
Took 33 years. And then it only took a few hours.
