Diehard Yankees fan Nick Turturro on how team gets back to World Series, sudden TikTok fame



Before Nick Tarturo became an Emmy Award-winning star in the television series “NYPD Blue” and starred in “The Longest Yard”, he was first and foremost a New York Yankees fan.

Tarturo attended the Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Parlor Games at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday and gave some insights to Gadget Clock Digital about how his favorite Yankees are going to bring it back to the World Series.

After Saturday night’s win, the Yankees improved to 15-6 and took a 1 ½-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East while riding an eight-game winning streak.

“First, you have to win a series in the playoffs. It’s all about pitching. After pitching, they hit a little timely, and they don’t just rely on home runs or anything. Then maybe we can make a serious run. World series. Time, “said Brooklyn, New York, native.

“We’ve been waiting a long time. But you know, you have to do it in the post season. They’ve gotten a lot smaller. We’ll see. They have a good bullpen, some improvements. (Anthony) Rizzo is a big addition. I’m cautiously optimistic. “

The failure of the Yankees’ front office to reach a long-term contract extension with slogger Aaron Judge has fans worried about whether the outfielder will still be with the team in the winter.

But Turturro says he’s not sounding the alarm yet.

Judge Gary Sheffield Aaron, Yankees commented on the situation: “The grass is not green on the other side.”

“I don’t think he’ll go to another team. I’m a little worried, but they have to have a judge. It’s good for him. It’s good for everyone. He’s a Yankee. He’s the face of the Yankees. Not only that, there aren’t many people in baseball like Judge. He said. “They both need each other. Let’s hope in the end (there will be a judge), otherwise it will be a disaster in terms of public relations.”

Turturo won his Emmy for his role as James Martinez in “NYPD Blue” and for his role as Brucey in “The Longest Yard” starring Adam Sandler’s Paul Crewe. But through TikTok he is following more and more.

Turturro created comedy skits with White Claw Gabe and the actor has garnered over 768,000 followers on TikTok.

He told Gadget Clock Digital that he is the son of Nick Turturo III, whom he credits for following Nick Nick and White Claw Gabe.

“TikTok is my son Nick Nick. He’s the brains behind it. A big inspiration for Bruce TickTock. But now I’ve got White Cloth Gabe, another tick tick episode. We’re skating a lot. He comes up with some really silly things. It’s really funny. , “Turturro said.

“Some of the things I like are: ‘No, don’t do that.’ But overall, I’m joking with it because it’s a different world today. When I was coming, they didn’t have social media. I just tried to play the game. I’m doing it. “

Some of Turturro’s videos have received over 1 million views.