Sports

Diehard Yankees fan Nick Turturro on how team gets back to World Series, sudden TikTok fame

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Diehard Yankees fan Nick Turturro on how team gets back to World Series, sudden TikTok fame
Written by admin
Diehard Yankees fan Nick Turturro on how team gets back to World Series, sudden TikTok fame

Diehard Yankees fan Nick Turturro on how team gets back to World Series, sudden TikTok fame

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Las Vegas – Before Nick Tarturo became an Emmy Award-winning star in the television series “NYPD Blue” and starred in “The Longest Yard”, he was first and foremost a New York Yankees fan.

Tarturo attended the Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Parlor Games at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday and gave some insights to Gadget Clock Digital about how his favorite Yankees are going to bring it back to the World Series.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Tarturo speaking on stage during the rally for the Kids Scavenger Cup in Toronto on October 26, 2018.

Nick Tarturo speaking on stage during the rally for the Kids Scavenger Cup in Toronto on October 26, 2018.
(George Pimentel / Getty Images)

After Saturday night’s win, the Yankees improved to 15-6 and took a 1 ½-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East while riding an eight-game winning streak.

“First, you have to win a series in the playoffs. It’s all about pitching. After pitching, they hit a little timely, and they don’t just rely on home runs or anything. Then maybe we can make a serious run. World series. Time, “said Brooklyn, New York, native.

“We’ve been waiting a long time. But you know, you have to do it in the post season. They’ve gotten a lot smaller. We’ll see. They have a good bullpen, some improvements. (Anthony) Rizzo is a big addition. I’m cautiously optimistic. “

The failure of the Yankees’ front office to reach a long-term contract extension with slogger Aaron Judge has fans worried about whether the outfielder will still be with the team in the winter.

READ Also  Wild's Ryan Hartman routes donations for fine to children's fund

But Turturro says he’s not sounding the alarm yet.

Judge Gary Sheffield Aaron, Yankees commented on the situation: “The grass is not green on the other side.”

Nick Tarturo during the ALCS match 5 between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 17, 2019 at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Borough of New York City.

Nick Tarturo during the ALCS match 5 between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 17, 2019 at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Borough of New York City.
(Alex Trottwig / MLB photo via Getty Images)

“I don’t think he’ll go to another team. I’m a little worried, but they have to have a judge. It’s good for him. It’s good for everyone. He’s a Yankee. He’s the face of the Yankees. Not only that, there aren’t many people in baseball like Judge. He said. “They both need each other. Let’s hope in the end (there will be a judge), otherwise it will be a disaster in terms of public relations.”

Turturo won his Emmy for his role as James Martinez in “NYPD Blue” and for his role as Brucey in “The Longest Yard” starring Adam Sandler’s Paul Crewe. But through TikTok he is following more and more.

Turturro created comedy skits with White Claw Gabe and the actor has garnered over 768,000 followers on TikTok.

He told Gadget Clock Digital that he is the son of Nick Turturo III, whom he credits for following Nick Nick and White Claw Gabe.

“TikTok is my son Nick Nick. He’s the brains behind it. A big inspiration for Bruce TickTock. But now I’ve got White Cloth Gabe, another tick tick episode. We’re skating a lot. He comes up with some really silly things. It’s really funny. , “Turturro said.

Nick Tarturo attends the premiere in New York "Blackclansman" July 30, 2018, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

Nick Turturro attended the New York premiere of “BlackKkKlansman” on July 30, 2018 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.
(Paul Bruinos / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

READ Also  Packers draft 3 WRs to give Aaron Rodgers more playmakers

“Some of the things I like are: ‘No, don’t do that.’ But overall, I’m joking with it because it’s a different world today. When I was coming, they didn’t have social media. I just tried to play the game. I’m doing it. “

Some of Turturro’s videos have received over 1 million views.

#Diehard #Yankees #fan #Nick #Turturro #team #World #Series #sudden #TikTok #fame

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment