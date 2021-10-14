Differences between top leadership in Karnataka Congress Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar came to the fore at a press conference in Bengaluru

The Congress party is suffering from deep divisions in Karnataka due to power struggle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in the state, despite similarities of unity on the surface among its leaders.

The mutual discord in the Karnataka Congress has now come to the fore. This was clearly heard in a private conversation between Congress media coordinator M A Salim and a former MP and party spokesperson V S Ugrappa before a press conference in Bengaluru on October 12. With the mic and camera on, everyone listened to him and it was recorded. Due to this, two top leaders of the state, Karnataka Pradesh Congress President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition. siddaramaiah The political tussle between During this, the shortcomings of DK Shivakumar as the state president of the party were discussed. This was a sign of greater confidence in Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

The conversation came ahead of a Congress press conference to question the ruling BJP’s silence in the state on income tax raids on properties of an official working in the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office. that officer former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa considered close to.

Congress sources said the press meet was addressed by second-ranking Congress leaders as the mainline leaders did not want to make a political issue of the IT raid on an officer in the CMO.

Shivakumar was appointed state Congress chief in 2020 despite being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in September 2019 on money laundering charges that came to light after an income tax probe into alleged tax evasion that took place between 2017 and 2018. Shivakumar is one of the richest MLAs of Karnataka, whose assets are close to Rs 850 crore declared before the 2018 state assembly elections.

Since taking over as party president, Shivakumar has tried to loosen Siddaramaiah’s hold on the state unit of the Congress by removing old office-bearers and bringing in his own loyalists. It is a different matter that Siddaramaiah has tried to maintain control by ensuring that Shivakumar does not unilaterally control the party, but is assisted by four working presidents. This brought to the fore the tussle between the two top leaders of the Congress party in the state.