difficult to start the car in winter So these tips for your maintenance fill up

Car battery needs special care in winter. If the battery is more than 3 years old, replace it or have it checked by a mechanic. If you drive a car occasionally, try to start the car after every day.

Winter season has started. Instead of two-wheelers, people have started going to the office by car. On the other hand, the long holidays are also going to start at the end of the year. Due to which many people must be planning to go to the hill station. But in the midst of all these plans, if your car cheats. Then a big problem may arise in front of you. Because car mechanics are not easily available everywhere in winter. If you also want to avoid such trouble. So you have to follow some tips to keep your car in good shape. Which will always keep your car in running mode in winter season. Let’s know about these tips….

Battery care Car battery needs special care in winter. If the battery is more than 3 years old, replace it or have it checked by a mechanic. If you drive a car occasionally, try to start the car after every day. This will not discharge the battery and whenever you start the car, there will be no problem. If something like a white-yellow powder is collecting at the terminal of the battery. So clean it with warm water and a hard brush.

Take care of tires It is important to take care of tires in all seasons. In winter, the air pressure in the tires should be right because due to the humidity in cold weather the roads remain wet and the fear of slipping on wet roads increases. If the tires are too worn out, get them replaced.

Timely servicing In winter, people get upset due to non-starting of the car in the morning. Those vehicles face more problems whose servicing is not done on time. Servicing is necessary because the engine oil used in the engine tends to thicken after excessive use and is more likely to freeze during the winter season.

Also read: Know How Car Subscription Program Works? how much will you benefit from

Get fog lamps installed in the vehicle It is natural to have fog on the road in winter season. Sometimes the visibility on the road is very less. In such a situation, it is necessary to have fog lamps in the car to avoid accidents. Therefore, fog lamps should always be used in the winter season.