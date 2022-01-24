Difficulty in adding e-nomination on EPFO ​​portal, know how long you can do this work

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made it mandatory for customers to add e-nomination on its portal. It has been said on behalf of the portal that the benefit of the scheme cannot be taken only after adding the nominee. At the same time, according to a report, people are facing problem in adding e-nominee. Similarly, during the last month, problems like error in the portal, inability to complete the e-sign process and server problems were also reported. Now once again these problems have come to the fore.

It has been claimed in the report that people are facing problems like uploading documents and servers in adding e-nominees. Regarding this, EPFO ​​has said that e-nomination registration is necessary for the customers as it is important to do this to pass the benefits to the family of the investor after the death of the investor.

Till when can e-nomination

If you want to add e-nomination then you can easily do it by visiting the portal. The retirement fund body had earlier set December 31 as the deadline for registering for the e-nomination facility. In a tweet on December 29, it was informed that there is no time limit for adding a nominee. Enrollment helps the nominees to access social security benefits (PF, Pension, EDLI) online. Also helps in speedy pension claim settlement for the members. As of now no time limit has been fixed for filing e-nomination.

what’s the problem

It is being told that messages failing for e-signing for e-nomination are being received on the portal. Despite following all the prescribed guidelines, the work is not being done properly. A user has given information about this on Twitter. Some users also complained of being unable to access their passbook details. However, officials said passbook details are available for Aadhaar-linked EPF accounts.

When contacted by The Indian Express, EPFO ​​officials said that the system prompts for filing of e-nomination on logging in for passbook or claims and hence, many users are attempting the e-nomination process. Let us inform that since January 1, about 12 lakh e-nominations have been filed by EPF members and a total of 53.56 lakh members have filed e-nomination.