Digital audiences drive growth at The Age

The Age is essentially the most learn Victorian-based masthead within the nation, rising its viewers to six.1 million readers over the previous 12 months.
Roy Morgan figures launched on Monday present The Age was a go-to vacation spot for newsreaders as Victoria handled rising coronavirus circumstances and different main occasions all year long, together with The Australian Open.
Digital readership climbed 26.9 per cent within the 12 months to March 2022 to five.3 million readers, serving to The Age retain its lead over rival Information Corp’s Herald Solar. The figures, launched on Monday by Roy Morgan, present it’s the second-largest publication within the nation with 6.1 million readers, up 1.6 per cent on a yearly foundation.
Complete print for The Age throughout Monday to Friday was down 3.9 p.c on a yearly foundation, a smaller decline to the 7 per cent drop in print for the Herald Solar. The Saturday Age is essentially the most learn publication of the week, with 421,000 readers.
The masthead is extra standard than The Australian (with a mean readership of 5.1 million) and The Herald Solar, which has 4.7 million readers.
The Age’s sister publication the Sydney Morning Herald is the nation’s largest masthead with 8.4 million readers. The Australian Monetary Evaluation, which is owned by 9 Leisure Co (proprietor of this masthead), grew 6.7 per cent within the newest report to three.5 million readers.
Roy Morgan’s information reveals the quickest rising newspaper is Kerry Stokes-owned publication The West Australian, which grew its viewers 19.4 per cent to 4.6 million over the previous 12 months.
That is the fourth spherical of figures to be launched underneath new measurement supplier Roy Morgan. The information covers all information manufacturers and digital information web sites and audiences on Apple Information and Google Information.
