Digital audiences drive growth at The Age



The Age is essentially the most learn Victorian-based masthead within the nation, rising its viewers to six.1 million readers over the previous 12 months.

Roy Morgan figures launched on Monday present The Age was a go-to vacation spot for newsreaders as Victoria handled rising coronavirus circumstances and different main occasions all year long, together with The Australian Open.

The Age’s digital viewers grew 27 per cent 12 months on 12 months. Credit score:Dominic Lorrimer

Digital readership climbed 26.9 per cent within the 12 months to March 2022 to five.3 million readers, serving to The Age retain its lead over rival Information Corp’s Herald Solar. The figures, launched on Monday by Roy Morgan, present it’s the second-largest publication within the nation with 6.1 million readers, up 1.6 per cent on a yearly foundation.

Complete print for The Age throughout Monday to Friday was down 3.9 p.c on a yearly foundation, a smaller decline to the 7 per cent drop in print for the Herald Solar. The Saturday Age is essentially the most learn publication of the week, with 421,000 readers.