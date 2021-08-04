Digital Currency Is a Divided Issue at the Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve officials seem increasingly divided over whether it should issue a digital dollar – a digital currency that goes directly back to the central bank rather than the private banking sector.

Speeches by several Fed officials show they have yet to align with the issue, even as Fed peers in China, parts of Europe and smaller economies like the Bahamas have created currencies digital or actively working on their broadcast. The Fed plans to release a report on the potential costs and benefits of a digital dollar later this summer.

Lael Brainard, a Fed governor appointed during the Obama administration, made it clear in her remarks last week that she envisions a future in which the U.S. central bank explores and issues a digital currency. But Christopher Waller, his colleague on the Fed’s board of governors and Trump’s candidate, made it equally clear in a speech Thursday that he wonders if it is necessary.

“The dollar is very dominant in international payments,” Ms. Brainard said during a speech in Aspen, Colo., Adding that she could not imagine a situation in which other countries are issuing digital currencies and issuing them. United States does not.