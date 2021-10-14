Digital Voter ID card can now be found sitting at home under e-EPIC program, this is the process Digital Voter ID Card: Know how to get this kind of Voter ID Card online card, this is the process

Making Voter ID card has become very easy now. It can be made sitting at home. The special thing is that you get it in the form of a soft copy (PDF file). It also has a QR code, through which it is believed that the information is safe.

Actually, it can be made under the Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (eAPIC) program. There are three ways to make it. First – through voterportal.eci.gov.in. Second- by ​​visiting nvsp.in and third on Voter Helpline App (to be downloaded from Play Store).

e-EPIC is a type of portable document, which you can remove yourself from mobile or computer through printer. Not only this, users can also keep it with laminate, as it will be as valid as the hard copy. You can download like this:

Login to voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Now here on the home page the option of e-EPIC will be available.

Go there and enter the e-EPIC number, after which OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your registered number.

Download the epic now.

How can this work be done on nvsp.in?:

Go to the website where you need to login/register.

Enter the EPIC number or fill the form reference number.

Verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

Now download e-EPIC.

First of all, the registration process will have to be completed in all three places, after which you will have to give your details. Then on the registered mobile number you will get the update related to this process.

Not only this, you can also check the status of your application on the nvsp portal. You will click on it, then a reference ID will be asked, after which the status of your voter ID card can be tracked.

After logging in/registering on the NVSP website, you get an opportunity to register as a new voter, register as an overseas elector, raise objections in electoral roll, correct your details and download e-EPIC etc.