Digvijay Singh said – Veer Savarkar was against calling cow a mother, said – did not believe in eating beef wrong

Congress leader Digvij Singh said in a program that Savarkar did not consider eating beef wrong. He said that today it is said that Hinduism is in danger. Nothing spoiled Hinduism during the 500 years of Mughal and Muslim rule.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh has claimed that Savarkar was against calling cow a mother. Digvijay Singh said these things at the release of book based on Ayodhya by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid.

He said that the word ‘Hindutva’ has nothing to do with Hinduism and Sanatani traditions. The Congress leader said- “Today it is said that Hinduism is in danger. Nothing spoiled Hinduism during the 500 years of Mughal and Muslim rule. We did not spoil anything during the 150 years of Christian rule, so what is the danger to Hinduism now”.

He further said that the danger is only to the mindset and the sloppy thought ideology which was the ‘Divide and Rule’ ideology of the British Government in the country. The only danger they have is the resolve to counter that and make themselves sit on the chair. There is no threat to society and Hinduism.

Speaking at the same event, Digvijay Singh claimed that Savarkar did not consider eating beef wrong. He said- Savarkar was not religious. He had even said that why do you consider cow as mother. There is no problem in eating beef. He brought the word ‘Hindutva’ to establish a Hindu identity, which caused confusion among the people.”

He said that Hindutva is contrary to the original Sanatani traditions and ideologies. Taking a dig at the RSS, the Congress leader said- “It is very difficult to win from the Sangh in propaganda. Because no one knows better than him to spread rumors and take the rumor till the last breath. In today’s age where there is social media and internet, this weapon has come in their hands, which is proving to be irrefutable.

Digvijay Singh said about the temples that in the history of this country, temples have been destroyed on religious grounds even before the arrival of Islam in India. There is no doubt that the king who conquered the territory of another king tried to give priority to his faith over that of that king.

Further on the issue of Ram temple, Singh said that in 1984 when BJP was reduced to only 2 seats, they decided to make it a national issue. Because the Gandhian socialism of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had failed in 1984.