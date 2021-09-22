Diipa Buller Khosla on Stretch Points: Diipa Buller Khosla opens on stretch points

Being a mother is a matter of achievement for a woman, but after becoming a mother, women often suffer from inferiority complex about what kind of physical changes they have to go through. Exercise makes women lose weight but stretch marks remain. They are usually trying to hide them. Recently, well-known influencer and model Deepa Bhullar Khosla shared a beautiful message about body positivity by showing off her spotted belly in bold style on Instagram. Before Deepa, actresses like Priya Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Kamya Punjabi, Urvashi Dholakia, Chhavi Mittal are also rewarding the positivity of the body by showing their stretchmark abs without any shame.These are just some of the goal setting shareware that you can use. After the birth of a baby, every mother has to face ‘postpartum changes’. Postpartum changes refer to postpartum physical changes, in which the skin of the abdomen becomes sagging and stretch marks occur. She feels ashamed of them. Before conception, where she used to wear a navel display, sari or top with great pride, after the birth of the baby, the process of hiding the shame in the abdomen begins. Recently, Deepa Bhullar Khosla shared a post with two of her pictures on Instagram in cool style. In one picture her belly is covered with high waist pants, but in the other picture she is seen smiling and her stretched belly is clearly visible just below the navel. Some time ago, Deepa became a mother. Through his post, he has given a message to all mothers that belly stain is not a matter of shame but of pride.

Deepa’s powerful message on the positivity of the body

Deepa wrote in her post, ‘I am curious how my postpartum body will look between 3 to 5 months of delivery! Everyone wanted to know that I regained my figure very quickly, so I want to show them the truth about how your body changes after the birth of a child. So far I am not used to my excess skin and I am surrounded by my insecurities. Even though I am eating a healthy diet and exercising for fitness, I know that my body will never stay the same and I have no objection to it. My body was once the home of another man. This same body nurtured the child I am carrying in my arms today. These are the signs of motherhood. I have decided to proudly adopt them. I will do my best to get back to my old body but I will try to dress as I want, with pride and success. After this post by Deepa, users were convinced of her sincerity about her body and appreciated her attitude towards body positivity.



Stretch marks like tattoos

Normally women may feel ashamed to stretch their abdomen, but Malaika Arora, known as the beacon of Bollywood, has been trolled many times due to her stretch marks on her abdomen. Despite this, he has proudly shown his stretch marks every time. Malaika, when TV actress Urvashi Dholakia had to face trolling for her bikini post, she responded to the trolls. Urvashi says, ‘After becoming a mother, people try to bully women to dress them up, but who made these rules? If anyone has the guts, stop me and show me. I love my body Stretch marks are just tattoo-like spots. My stretch marks are proof that life is born in me and no one can take it away from me. ‘



Proud points with a swimsuit

Actress Priya Ahuja recently proudly praised her stretch marks in a swimsuit on Instagram. Priya wrote, ‘Yes, I am smiling because now I don’t have the perfect body like before. I have a lot of stretch marks on my body. My skin has also become loose and I am still proud of my body because I have given birth to new life. My stomach was home to that new life for 9 months. Actress Kamya Punjabi also wrote a positive post about loving her body and accepting ‘as is’, ‘My body is my canvas. Each sign tells a story and reminds me of how brave I am. The weight I put on and off because of my baby and my love of food all tell a story. I am so proud of this canvas of mine. Popular actress Chhavi Mittal in one of her social media posts has appealed to pregnant women to focus on staying mentally and physically fit and not to think about stretch marks or increased weight.

What does the doctor mean?

Vinay Jacob, a plastic surgeon at JJ Hospital, says, “I get two to three cases a week for those who want to have stretch marks removed from their abdomen. They cannot be removed. Anyone who claims to have them removed is a liar. Most of the time people want to undergo surgery like liposuction, but even that surgery does not completely remove them and it is very expensive. It’s not a stain, it’s a sign of motherhood. It’s natural, there’s no need to be ashamed of it.

