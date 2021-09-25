Dilip Chhabria’s son Bonito Chhabria arrested: Bonito Chhabria arrested in fraud case: Mumbai police arrested car designer Dilip Chhabria’s son Bonito Chhabria in a fraud case registered on the basis of Kapil Sharma’s complaint

Mumbai police on Saturday arrested Bonito Chhabria, son of car designer Dilip Chhabria, in connection with a fraud case registered against comedian Kapil Sharma. This information has been given by a police officer. Bonito Chhabria was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Bonito Chhabria was summoned by Crime Branch officials for questioning, police said. He was arrested after interrogation. Kapil Sharma had last year accused the Mumbai police of defrauding Dilip Chhabria and others of Rs 5.3 crore.



Kapil Sharma has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he had paid Rs 5 crore to Bonito Chhabria between March and May 2017 to design a vanity bus for himself. But no progress was made till 2019, after which Kapil Sharma rushed to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). However, Bonito Chhabria had sent a bill of Rs 1.20 crore to Kapil Sharma last year as parking fee for a vanity bus, after which he contacted the police and lodged a complaint.

He said: “During the interrogation, the role of Bonito Chhabria came to the fore. So he was called in for questioning and was later arrested by the Crime Branch. Last year, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Dilip Chhabria in connection with a multi-crore scam.