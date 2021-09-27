Dilip Ghosh Bhabanipur Video: BJP delegation to meet CEC over Bhawanipur riots

On the last day of the campaign in Bhawanipur, West Bengal, a scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC workers. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who came here for campaigning, was allegedly surrounded by TMC workers. The situation became so bad that Dilip Ghosh’s artillery had to carry a pistol. Now, a BJP delegation has met the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata today on the whole issue.By-polls will be held on September 30 in Bhawanipur’s high profile seat. From here, TMC veteran Mamata Banerjee is competing with BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal. Both candidates have given full force to the campaign. However, on the last day of the election campaign on Monday, there was a huge commotion on both sides and there were fights.

Dilip Ghosh had come with the workers for the campaign

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh along with his activists had reached Jadubabu Bazaar in Bhawanipur for campaigning. TMC workers standing on the other side started protesting and started shouting slogans against the opposition. TMC and BJP workers clashed in a corner meeting on BJP streets. BJP’s Yuva Morcha South Kolkata president Mukund Jha was reportedly injured in the attack. He was admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Video of the encounter surfaced

A video of this has surfaced in which Dilip Ghosh is surrounded by protesters and slogans are being chanted against him. So his security guards are seen struggling. Security officials also fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

