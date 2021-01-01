Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh besieged ‘home’ on independent state advocate, now you turn – ‘not on the side of Bengal partition’ – Dilip Ghosh you turn over Bengal State Division statement

Highlights Dilip Ghosh reversed his statement advocating a separate North Bengal

Now the Bengal BJP president said – we are not in favor of the division of the state

Ghosh took a U-turn on the statement after criticism from within the party

Ghosh had said that the people of Jungle Mahal in North Bengal have been deprived for years.

Kolkata

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has taken issue with his statement in support of the state’s partition. Ghosh took a U-turn after standing with Union Minister John Berla and advocating for a separate state for North Bengal. Ghosh said no one spoke about the division of the state. At the same time, many BJP leaders in the state have criticized Ghosh in this regard.

“No one has spoken about Bengal. We are not in favor of partition of the state,” Dilip Ghosh said at a function in North Bengal on Monday evening. Ghosh’s reaction came hours after the party criticized him for commenting on the state’s north-south divide.

Ghosh said, “No one has said anything about any part of Bengal. The people of North Bengal, the people of Jungle Mahal have been deprived for 60-65 years. They are still going to other states for jobs. Study, go out for treatment. Ground level crooks are taking advantage of the opportunity and harassing people. As a result, residents of the area feel that there is no improvement if they work together. That is why they have demanded a separate state.

Sources close to Ghosh said he had to cover himself after talking about the division of the state. Ghosh had said in a program on Saturday, “Mamata Banerjee has full responsibility for this. Why do the people of North Bengal have to go to other states after 75 years of independence for jobs, education and health facilities? This is the situation in Jangalmahal. Why do they have to go to Odisha, Ranchi and Gujarat for jobs? ‘

Dilip Ghosh also said, “If they (BJP MPs) have made such a demand (division of the state), it is not unrealistic.” Ghosh’s remarks sparked discussions across Bengal, including the state BJP. The statement showed Ghosh standing with Union Minister and Alipurduar district MP John Berla. They have been demanding a separate state for a long time. Barla was criticized by the party itself.

Senior leaders like Locket Chatterjee and Rahul Sinha have criticized Ghosh on the issue. Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee said, ‘We never want division of the state. The culture of Bengal is different. We live in harmony and Bengal is very dear to each of us. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, without naming anyone, said, “Those who want to change the name of the state geographically are insulting Rabindranath Tagore.”

