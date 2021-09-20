Dilip Ghosh National Vice President of BJP: Dilip Ghosh became the National Vice President of BJP, Sukanta Majumdar became the New Bengal Chief of the party, Sukanta Majumdar replaced Dilip Ghosh as the Bengal BJP Chief, later the National Vice President became the State President of Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Dilip Ghosh as the BJP’s national vice-president. Besides, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has been made the state president of West Bengal BJP. His appointment is effective immediately. The move comes as Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday after being removed from the Union Cabinet, creating panic in political circles. Both BJP appointments have a direct bearing on West Bengal.

Hours earlier, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo had accused Dilip Ghosh of being “partially responsible” for the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections. He also hinted that many more leaders who had left the TMC and joined the BJP were looking for a chance to return. They are not satisfied with the BJP. This trend will continue after returning to TMC.

Representing the Lok Sabha for the second time from Asansol, Supriyo had earlier said he would quit politics. However, he was later persuaded by the BJP leadership to continue as a member of the Lok Sabha. Within 48 hours of leaving the BJP and joining the Trinamool Congress, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State Secretariat Nabanna on Monday afternoon. The Chief Minister had a half-hour discussion with Babul Supriyo, a singer-politician.

After this, the BJP suddenly took a big decision late on Monday evening. Under this, Dilip Ghosh was appointed as the National Vice President of BJP. That means he will now be the second most powerful party in the party after JP Nadda. On the other hand, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has been made the state president of West Bengal BJP in his place.