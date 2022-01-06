Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha Vakani aka Dayaben did romantic dance on Shahrukh Khans song Throwback video viral

An old video of Jethalal and Dayaben from the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has surfaced, in which both are seen doing romantic dance.

Everyone loves the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. The show has enthralled the audience for the past 13 years. Be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Champaklal, Tappu, Babita ji or Bagha, the characters of the show have all received a lot of love from the audience. The most favorite and main characters of the show Dayaben and Jethalal are different. Seeing his comedy, everyone would burst into laughter. Also, what to say about the chemistry of both. Even though Dayaben i.e. Disha Vakani is away from the show, the audience misses her a lot and is also eagerly waiting for her return to the show.

Apparently, Disha Vakani has played the character of Dayaben in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for years, but a few years ago, Disha said goodbye to the show. After Disha Vakani left the show, the audience misses her a lot. As of now no one else has been signed for the character of Dayaben, the makers are also waiting for his return. Meanwhile, a video of everyone’s beloved Jethalal and Dayaben is becoming very viral on social media. In this video, both of them can be seen doing a romantic dance.

Let me tell you, this is an old video of Jethalal and Dayaben. In the video, Dilip Joshi and Disha Wakani can be seen doing a romantic dance on Shah Rukh Khan’s famous song ‘Ek Din Aap Humko U Mil Jayenge’. Actually this is a rehearsal dance video of her. But the style and romantic dance of Dayaben and Jethalal are being liked by the people.

Seeing the romantic dance of both, the fans are desperate to see Daya and Jethalal together again and by commenting fans are asking Disha to return. Commenting on Dayaben’s fan, ‘Daya Bhabhi come back to the show soon’. At the same time, his other fan has written ‘We miss you both a lot’.

Significantly, there were reports of Dilip Joshi leaving the show in the media. But Dilip Joshi had clarified that he is not going anywhere at the moment. Dilip Joshi recently gave an interview to Times of India, in which he said about the show that ‘the show is going well. He is enjoying the show a lot and his mind is not to go anywhere. The day they feel that they are not enjoying the show, then they will leave the show immediately.