Dilip Joshi daughter broke stereotypes by not Coloring hair in her wedding | Niyati, daughter of ‘Jethalal’, got married, there was more discussion on white hair than the bride’s look – PICS

Television oi-Varsha Rani

The marriage of Niyati Joshi, daughter of Dilip Joshi, Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is in discussion these days. Dilip Joshi’s daughter’s wedding pictures went viral on social media. This wedding of the actor’s daughter is also in the discussion for a special reason. Where destiny has broken the orthodox thinking of the society and has tried to give a good message.

Many pictures of the bride’s destiny were seen on social media. As it is generally seen that a lot of attention is paid to the look of the bride in the wedding, sometimes comments are also made that the bride is fat, dark or other things. But breaking this backward thinking, Dilip Joshi’s daughter married in a simple way with a lot of confidence.

Also, instead of coloring his white hair, he flaunted. Due to gray hair, the pictures of Niyati’s wedding came in a lot of discussion. Niyati has given a wonderful message on social media with its special style. This confidence of destiny was also praised on social media.

200 Days and 100 Locations – Aamir Khan’s Longest Journey for Laal Singh Chaddha

Before destiny, actresses like Neha Dhupia and Sameer Reddy have also expressed their views by posting a picture of white hair. Sameera had written a long post and told that she used to be very worried about white hair, what people will say and how will be commented on them. But in the end, he thought it necessary to live according to his own accord and to give importance to his happiness.

The lockdown did not fall on Jethalal of ‘Taarak Mehta’, assets worth so many crores, expensive cars, will keep counting!

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Jethalal’ became Salman Khan’s servant, today he earns crores, special report!

Shahrukh’s daughter Suhana Khan reacted to Kylie Jenner’s nude pictures, comment went viral!

Anil Kapoor dances with younger daughter Rhea Kapoor, video goes viral

Riya Kapoor’s wedding – Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai house is ready, gifts have also started coming – watch video

Daughter Nyasa Devgan’s review on Ajay Devgan’s ‘Bhuj The Pride of India’, ‘Great film, not a single scene wasted’

Juhi Parmar returned home after 2 months from shooting, hugged her daughter, became emotional mother-daughter – VIDEO

Asin shares Kathak pictures of daughter Arin, everything comes from painting to dance in 3 years

Glamorous video of Suhana Khan, song sung with friend – see these amazing performances

Neena Gupta did not have delivery money at the time of Masaba’s birth, revealed in autobiography

When Shahrukh Khan kept 7 conditions for daughter Suhana Khan’s future boyfriend

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff shares sexy bikini photos, flaunts tattoos

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Wedding Arbaaz Khan Epic Reply To Reporter On Their Marriage - Very intelligent question asked Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Dilip Joshi daughter broke stereotypes by not Coloring hair in her wedding

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 17:19 [IST]