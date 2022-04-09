Dilip Kumar 80th birthday In the year 1971 he was about to travel on a flight that crashed

Superstar actor Jitendra of his era is celebrating his 80th birthday on 7 April. Jitendra has said this many times that he wants to move to South India and visit his wife Shobha and children Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor from time to time. Although once a visit of Jitendra was canceled because of wife Shobha’s Karva Chauth fast, otherwise Jitendra would hardly have been among us today.

Jitendra, who arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show, referred to the 1976 incident in which 96 people died when a flight crashed. Jitendra also had to travel on the same flight, but due to the Karva Chauth fast of wife Shobha Yadav, he missed this flight and this flight later crashed in front of his eyes.

Jitendra says that ‘we had a flight at seven o’clock. When we reached the airport, it was found that our flight was late by two hours. When it was Karva Chauth that day, the wife was on Shobha fast. I thought that the flight is late by two hours, even if the moon will come out in that time, why not go home and help break the fast of Shobha. Jitendra further told that ‘I again called Shobha at home. I said flight is late, now it will go till 8.30-9 pm. Whether the moon is coming out or not, see if it is coming out, let’s finish the story.

Jitendra told that ‘he reached home but the moon had not come out, Shobha was still waiting for the moon, so he could not even go to the airport again. Meanwhile, when he went to the balcony of his house, he saw a ball of fire in the sky. This was the same Indian Airlines flight No.171 from Mumbai to Chennai, through which Jitendra was to travel, it had crashed.

The actor told that ‘After this, people started getting calls on my phone continuously, people who knew that I was going to travel on this flight, wanted to check that I am fine.’ Please tell that 96 people died in this plane crash. Rani Chandra, one of Jitendra’s co-stars, died in the same plane crash. Jitendra remembers this incident and says that due to the fasting of Karva Chauth, this accident was averted with me on that day.