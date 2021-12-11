Dilip Kumar 99th Birthday Saira Banu Wrote Emotional Note For Him Said Happy Birthday Jaan You Are With Me

On Dilip Kumar’s birthday, Saira Banu wrote a note remembering him, in which she wrote, “Happy Birthday Jaan, aaj bhi sath hai and will always be.”

Today is the 99th birthday of the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar. He was born on this day in Peshawar. On this special occasion of his birthday, Bollywood stars as well as common people are congratulating him a lot. On this special occasion, his wife and Bollywood actress Saira Banu was also seen immersed in his memory. Saira Banu wrote a letter remembering Dilip Kumar on the occasion of his birthday, in which she congratulated the actor, and also wrote, ‘I know that I am neither alone today nor will I ever be.’

Saira Banu, while remembering Dilip Kumar, wrote, “My dear Yusuf Saheb was born on December 11, 1922 in Kisa Khwani Bazaar, Peshawar, undivided India. Dilip Kumar used to be very happy and proud that he was born in undivided India and grew up in a big family, which was bound by relationships and respect for elders.

Remembering Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu further wrote, “Sahab was proud of the patriotism he got from his father. He and his eleven siblings had the freedom to mingle with people of all communities and social and economic backgrounds. Despite his illustrious life, Dilip sahib was very different and very comfortable.”

Describing Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu further wrote, “He was an ordinary person even in his own eyes. After marrying Sahab, I had no trouble getting used to a life where guests and visitors were often welcomed and treated in a Pathan style. On some special occasions, we used to find our homes completely filled with people, flowers and sparkling lights.”

Saira Banu told about Dilip Kumar that he used to go shopping with him without hesitation and used to enjoy bhelpuri and ice cream available on small stalls. Saira Banu further wrote, “He used to say that when a common man shakes hands with me and says that he liked my film, then it is the biggest award for me.”

Saira Banu further wrote for Dilip Kumar, “As I mentioned on our wedding anniversary, he is among us, gently holding my hand and expressing his feelings without words. Once again I am thin that I am not alone, neither now nor ever.