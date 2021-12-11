Dilip Kumar 99the birth anniversary wife Saira Banu emotional letter goes viral. Wife Saira Banu wrote an emotional letter on Dilip Kumar’s 99th birth anniversary

Saira Banu’s letter

Saira Banu has written that she never considered herself as a god. As if his fans used to address him by saying. Saira Banu, while expressing respect for the country of Dilip Sahab, wrote that Dilip Sahab was also proud of the patriotism given to his children through his father. Because of this, Dilip Sahab used to be completely comfortable with people of all classes during the time of his illustrious life.

my marriage to dilip sahib

Recalling the days of her marriage to Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu has written that after my marriage to Dilip Sahab, I did not face any problem in adjusting to life. I used to love doing it for Dilip Sahab’s friends. He was greeted in the style of a true Pathan. Eid or Diwali decorations, candle lights used to fill the house with friends and fans on all special occasions of life.

He was with us, and always will be

On the occasion of this anniversary, I could not communicate with Dilip Sahab. But I know he was with us, and always will be. Saira Banu remembered her last wedding anniversary and told that she was with us. He held my hand and communicated to me without words. I know once again that I am still not alone forever. Happy birthday darling Significantly, Dilip Kumar was ill for a long time. He died at the age of 98 in a hospital in Mumbai.