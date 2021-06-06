Uncategorized

Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital following breathing issues, says wife Saira Banu

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital following breathing issues, says wife Saira Banu
Written by admin
Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital following breathing issues, says wife Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a Mumbai sanatorium after experiencing respiration problems, his confederate and feeble actor Saira Banu acknowledged on Sunday.

Kumar, 98, become as quickly as taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Well being middle spherical 8.30 AM.

Proper right here is the replace

In accordance with Kumar’s actual Twitter cope with, the actor has been admitted to the scientific facility for routine assessments and investigations.

Proper right here is the tweet

Earlier this yr, Kumar become as quickly as hospitalised for a routine well being have a look at-up.

Closing yr, the present icon misplaced his two youthful brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) — due to the COVID-19 .

Kumar, who made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his occupation spanning over 5 a very long time, alongside aspect Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, amongst others.

He become as quickly as closing thought-about on the massive present in Qila in 1998.

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)

,

Kumar, who made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his occupation spanning over 5 a very long time, alongside aspect Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, amongst others.

He become as quickly as closing thought-about on the massive present in Qila in 1998.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment