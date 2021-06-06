Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital following breathing issues, says wife Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a Mumbai sanatorium after experiencing respiration problems, his confederate and feeble actor Saira Banu acknowledged on Sunday.

Kumar, 98, become as quickly as taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Well being middle spherical 8.30 AM.

Feeble actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Well being middle in Mumbai. He become as quickly as having respiration problems since previous few days, says his confederate Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/eNn4hfhELL — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

In accordance with Kumar’s actual Twitter cope with, the actor has been admitted to the scientific facility for routine assessments and investigations.

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Well being middle Khar for routine assessments and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A group of healthcare employees led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please make the most of Sahab to your prayers and please defend safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Earlier this yr, Kumar become as quickly as hospitalised for a routine well being have a look at-up.

Closing yr, the present icon misplaced his two youthful brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) — due to the COVID-19 .

Kumar, who made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his occupation spanning over 5 a very long time, alongside aspect Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, amongst others. He become as quickly as closing thought-about on the massive present in Qila in 1998.

