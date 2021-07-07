Dilip Kumar Demise Last Journey Cremation Fans Emotions and Everything Before Burying the Legendary Actor | Tragedy King Dilip Kumar handed over, funeral procession taken out wrapped in tricolor

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning. 98-year-old Dilip Kumar had been ill for a long time. With the death of Dilip Kumar, an entire era of Bollywood has come to an end. There is a wave of mourning in Bollywood after the death of Dilip Kumar. Many veteran stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Johnny Lever and Anupam Kher came to pay their last farewell to Dilip Sahab.

farewell

Dilip Kumar was handed over to Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai. The last farewell to Dilip sahib was given with state honors. His last journey was taken out with full gusto. A band played in front of his funeral, which played patriotic songs. Many fans of Dilip Sahab reached outside his house from Rajasthan and sang the song ‘Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge’ from his film.

Saira looked unconscious

Dilip Kumar’s body was wrapped in the tricolor and carried away. Saira Banu was seen walking unconsciously behind Dilip Kumar’s funeral. Saira Bano is in a bad condition and her condition can be seen in the pictures. A crowd of unaccounted for the last glimpse of Dilip Kumar sahib reached outside his house and unaccounted people can be clearly seen in his funeral.

Shahrukh tied the consolation

Let us tell you that Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had been married for 54 years. Both loved each other very much and whenever Dilip sahib was ill, Saira used to get very upset. When Shah Rukh Khan reached his house after the death of Dilip Kumar, he consoled Saira Banu. In the pictures, he can be seen sitting with Saira.