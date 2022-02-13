Dilip Kumar had gone to the hospital to meet Madhubala in the last days, had said this

Madhubala, one of the most beautiful heroines of the Bollywood film industry, lives in a lot of discussions about her love story along with her beautiful looks. Even after his death, people talk about his love life. Madhubala’s love story with the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar is said to be immortal.

This is a love story that never took its final turn. Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan narrated how late actor Dilip Kumar had visited her in the hospital before her death. For people, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar were in a relationship for nine years which ended at a bad juncture.

It is said that after this Madhubala married famous singer Kishore Kumar. However, destiny had something else approved. Madhubala was later diagnosed with a serious disease called ventricular septal (hole in the heart). After this, due to this disease, Madhubala breathed her last at the young age of 36 years.

In an interview to Times of India, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan told about the incident when Dilip Kumar had come to the hospital to meet Madhubala in her last days.

Madhur told that Madhubala can never forget her love for Dilip Kumar. On the other hand, that Dilip Kumar had also come to meet Madhubala at her funeral, but by the time Dilip Kumar arrived, Madhubala had already been buried.

He said, “She never forgot him. In fact, he even came to Breach Candy Hospital when she was ill and told them that they would work together again. He was not married then. After her marriage, they never met. He had also come to the graveyard but by then Madhubala had been buried. His family also came. They sent us food for the next three days. It was respect and there was no animosity.”

Madhur also told how Dilip Kumar and Madhubala’s love story had ended. Madhur reveals that Madhubala had asked him to apologize to his father. But Dilip Kumar denied this and called him ‘tyrant and strict’.

Madhur said, “Dilip sahib came home after that and yes, Madhubala asked him to say ‘sorry’ to our father. But Dilip sahib called him ‘tyrant and strict’. Madhubala reminds Dilip sahib that he never treated him like this. My father used to like Dilip Kumar. If he didn’t like Dilip Kumar, would he have given his consent for his daughter’s love story?”

In 1957, Madhubala learned that she had a hole in her heart. When she was about to go to London for her treatment in 1960, Kishore Kumar proposed to her, and they married on October 16, 1960. However, Madhubala felt lonely in the last days of her death as Kishore Kumar was busy with his work.

