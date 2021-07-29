dilip kumar once said have no regrets having no babies with saira banu

New Delhi. Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar is no longer in this world. He breathed his last on the morning of 7 July. He had been ill for a long time. The entire film industry was plunged into mourning due to his departure. Dilip Kumar worked in many great films. There were millions and crores of fans of his acting. His professional as well as his love life was a hit. His wife Saira Banu did not leave his side till his last breath. Both got married in the year 1966. Since then both of them lived together in every happiness and sorrow. However, both of them could never get the happiness of children.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu never had children. He talked about this in an interview years ago. Dilip Kumar had said that he does not regret not having children. However, he had definitely said that it would have been better if there were children. But both find happiness in their big family.

Dilip Kumar had said in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2012, ‘It would have been great if we had children. But we don’t care about anything. We are both the servants of God. As far as the incompleteness is concerned, let me tell you that both me and Saira are satisfied and have no complaints. It is enough for us that we have families to share our joys and small sorrows. I have a very big family with 30 kids.

He further added, ‘Saira also has a small family. In which his brother is Sultan, he has children and he has grandchildren. We are lucky that we are there for them and they are there for us. After this, when he was asked about taking forward his legacy, he said, ‘I still see many actors who are eager to take forward the work that I have established. When an actor comes to me and says that sir, I want to do the work like you and follow the path shown by you. Hearing these things fills me with gratitude to God.

Let us tell you that the love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu is like an example. There is an age difference of 22 years between the two. In such a situation, everyone felt that the marriage of both would not last long. But both proved everyone wrong. Saira Banu played Dilip Kumar till his death.