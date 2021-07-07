Dilip Kumar Passed Away Craze Story Shared Farah Khan

New Delhi. Dilip Kumar, one of the famous Bollywood stars, has passed away this morning. Due to which the entire Bollywood is immersed in mourning. Dilip Kumar was such an artist whose acting and his dialogues used to give life to the film. He has done only 65 films in his career which ranges from comedy to tragedy. Whether it is ‘Devdas’ or whether it is Saudagar, every film of his has proved to be a superhit. Because of his acting, the fans were crazy about him. And the craze is also such that the crowd of fans breaks down to see a glimpse. Sharing a similar anecdote, Farah Khan has remembered him.

When the crowd gathered to see Dilip Kumar

Remembering Dilip Kumar, Farah Khan said that when she was four years old, I had seen such a stampede for the first time… Dilip Kumar had gone to attend a wedding. During that time, as soon as he came, a crowd of people gathered to see him. Women started pushing and shoving to see them, not only this, the bride and groom standing close by broke up to the stage. There was such a magic in his face that people used to get attracted to him. There can be no one like him. My condolences to Sairaji and his family.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday at 7.30 am at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was 98 years old. And had been ill for a long time. There is a wave of mourning in Bollywood due to the death of Dileep.