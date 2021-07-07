Dilip Kumar passed away, Shah Rukh Khan and uddhav thackrey console saira bano | Dilip Kumar Demise: Saira Bano wept bitterly in front of Shah Rukh Khan, SRK gave shoulder like a son

New Delhi: Condolences continue on the death of Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. People from the film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers, thronged his residence. In such a situation, from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also came to pay tribute to him. Everyone consoled Saira Bano, who was shattered by the death of her husband.

Shahrukh gives support to Saira

Seeing Shah Rukh Khan, Saira Bano started crying. Shahrukh also sat on the ground next to him and gave Saira a shoulder support. Shahrukh Khan also became emotional after seeing Saira Banu in this condition. Shahrukh took care of Saira like a son. Let me tell you, Shahrukh Khan was very close to Dilip Kumar. From time to time he also used to visit her.

leader-actor

Many other actors like Karan Johar, Dilip Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, also reached the residence of Saira and Dilip Kumar and expressed grief over the demise of Dilip Kumar. Many big leaders like Sharad Pawar, Aditya Thackeray also reached the residence. Let us tell you, on June 30, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the ICU of Hinduja Hospital. Dilip Kumar will be cremated today at 5 pm at Juhu Cemetery, Santacruz. Many more Bollywood celebs were also handed over here.

Weeds spread in the film industry

As soon as the news of Dilip Kumar’s death came out, there has been mourning in the Bollywood industry. Celebs are paying tribute to the veteran actor by constantly sharing posts on social media. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment on June 6. After five days of treatment, Dilip Kumar’s condition had improved, after which the doctors discharged him from the hospital and Saira Bano had taken them home.

Excellent performance in these films

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, had a career spanning over six decades. He has acted in more than 65 films in his career and has been known as ‘Devdas’ (1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961) Kranti ( Known for his stellar performances in films like 1981) and ‘Karma’ (1986). He was last seen in ‘Qila’ in 1998.

