Dilip Kumar Passes Away: he wanted to become a football player, became acting emperor | Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Ever wanted to be a football player, became an acting emperor

New Delhi: Bollywood’s acting emperor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday (July 7) at 7.30 am. Dilip Kumar, 98, was facing respiratory health issues for the past few days and was admitted to the hospital several times. Recently on June 30, he was admitted to the ICU of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. A century of Hindi cinema has come to an end with the death of Dilip Kumar. Let us know about some part of his life while leaving the great hero.

Luck gave the throne of Bollywood

Sometimes we feel that what we want is not happening. But fate might have thought a bit more for us. Something happened with that young man who wanted to become a football player but fate had chosen the throne of Bollywood for him. Yes, something similar happened with Dilip Kumar. Whom some call the tragedy king of Bollywood and some acting emperor.

Student Life Chess and Football King

Dilip Kumar wanted to become a great football player. For this, he tried a lot in student life and also became a great player. Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar but his father moved to Mumbai with the dream of expanding his fruit business. He was made the secretary of the school’s football association. Now Dilip Kumar’s dream was to play in the country’s team. But his father wanted Dileep not to play football, but to pursue a career in chess.

had revealed itself

In an interview given to a magazine, Dileep had told that his passion was to play football till the time he started working at the age of 19.

Acting debut in 1944

Dilip Kumar, fondly known as the ‘Tragedy King’, started his career with the film ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944 and went on to feature films like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ in his five-decade-long career. Gave hit movies like ‘. He was last seen in the 1998 film ‘Qila’.

