Dilip Kumar Role To Play Blind Person In Movie Deedar Mehboob Khan Advised Him To Go Mumbai Railway Station

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar worked in many hit films in his career. The film Deedar proved to be a milestone in Dilip Kumar’s career. Dilip Kumar played the character of Divyang in Deedar. But it was not easy at all for Dilip Kumar to play this character. Dilip Kumar had made many efforts for this, but this character could not be done.

Dilip Kumar had discussed it with producer and director Mehboob Khan. Dilip Kumar had told during an interview in 1997, ‘I had to play the character of Divyang and keep my eyes open. I found this thing very difficult because everything was visible as soon as I opened my eyes, so how can I do this acting. I used to go to meet Mehboob sahib often, so in the evening I went to meet him.

Dilip Kumar further said, ‘I told Mehboob sahib about my difficulty. He told me that there is a cinema near the Central Station where a Divyang sits. He begs part time. I said that it is strange what is part time begging. Actually he used to beg and used to leave in the evening. I noticed a strange thing in him that whomever he used to talk to, he did not look at him. Means will talk to you, but will see the other side.’

Dilip Kumar was seen with Nargis: Describing further about Mehboob Khan, he said, ‘Mehboob sahib was also stunned after listening to me and he himself went to see him in the car. Mehboob sahib also saw him and later told me that you do it as if no one is in front. Then I tried his thing in the film Deedar and my acting was also well liked. Mehboob sahib was truly one of the most brilliant directors of Bollywood. His words will always be remembered.

Nargis was seen opposite Dilip Kumar in the film Deedar released in 1951. Ashok Kumar and Nimmi were also in the lead roles and their acting was different. Dilip Kumar’s films Hustle and Tarana were also released in the same year. The pair of Dilip Kumar and Nargis was once again seen in Hustle.





