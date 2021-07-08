Dilip Kumar was life training institute every story of his life is learning | Dilip Kumar was the life training school, every story of his life gives lessons

New Delhi: You must have seen, heard and read many stories about the heights that Dilip Kumar touched in his acting career, but today we also want to tell you that what you and we can learn from the life of Dilip Kumar. . A life that had struggles, successes, challenges, ups and downs, but the spirit that never gave up.

Country used to come first for Dilip Kumar

For Dilip Kumar, the country was first and before the independence of India, like every countryman, Dilip Kumar, who was then known as Yusuf Khan, wanted India to get freedom from the British rule. Once he had to go to jail for speaking against the British Raj, but he was very proud to be named Gandhiwala. Even after becoming a film star, during his entire public life, he took special care that apart from being an artist, he is also a responsible citizen of the country, who always has to raise his voice in the interest of the country. During the Kargil war, Dilip Kumar had reprimanded Nawaz Sharif, who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan at that time, saying that if you have always claimed to be a big supporter of peace, then we do not expect war from you. He had asked Nawaz Sharif to bring the situation under control soon.

Dilip Kumar used to talk deep

There is no doubt that Dilip Kumar’s stardom was unmatched. Such a unique thing that only few artists get to see, but Dilip Kumar never let that stardom dominate himself. His view on this was very clear. He used to say that when there is a crowd of people outside my house or when I go for a walk with Saira in the park, people stop and talk to us, the interest that people have in me is because of those characters. Which I play on the big screen. Dilip Kumar had understood very early in his career that if he fell in love as an artist, he would find it very difficult, he believed that love the work, don’t love the result of the work. . It is not a matter of every artist to understand and implement such a deep thing. Dilip Kumar believed that there is no time period for an actor and words like star are only used for marketing purposes. It is more difficult to handle success than to achieve success. We can learn this from the life of Dilip Kumar.

Dileep refused to do Hollywood films

Dilip Kumar never tried to sell himself excessively in his career of 5 decades. Never use tricks to capitalize on your success. There was a time when Dilip Kumar was at the peak of his career, at that time he also got an offer to do a Hollywood film, but Dilip Kumar turned down that offer saying that he would feel outsider in Hollywood and prove his worth. I don’t need to go to Hollywood to do that.

Dilip Kumar used to take care of every relationship

The Hindi film industry is considered a place where no relationship is permanent. Like films change every Friday at the box office, relationships also change, but it was not so with Dilip Kumar. Whatever relationship they made, they lived it for life. Whether it is to treat Dharmendra as a younger brother, to love Lata Mangeshkar like an elder brother or to see his son in Shahrukh. The specialty of Dilip Kumar was that the way he used to bring dignity with his presence on the silver screen, the same decency was seen in his real life too. In Bollywood with cut throat competition, Dilip Kumar had a good relationship with artists of all ages. There is a saying in English ‘Respect is commanded, not demanded’ i.e. respect is not demanded, it has to be earned. From that point of view, Dilip Kumar earned a lot of respect from his behavior.

Dilip Kumar kept changing himself with the times

Another specialty of Dilip Kumar was that he changed himself with time. In 1976, when he had played half the innings of his career, he took a break and molded himself as a character artist. Dilip Kumar understood the demand of changing times and molded himself like that. As a result, he remained a hit in the next half innings of his career and worked in films like Karma, Shakti and Saudagar. Even till that stage of life, as long as the body supported, Dilip sahib remained associated with the film industry and fans. Apart from being an acting school, he also left this world by becoming a life training school.

