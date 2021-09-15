Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account deactivated: Dilip Kumar Twitter account News: Faisal Farooqi has informed that it has been decided to close Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7. Now, his family friend Faisal Farooqi has informed that it has been decided to close Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account. The decision has been taken with the consent of the late actor’s wife Saira Bano.

Faisal Farooqi shared a photo of the late actor from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle. With the consent of Saira Bano ji, after much discussion and deliberation, I have decided to close the Twitter account of my dear Dilip Kumar. Thank you for your continued love and support. Faisal Farooqi.



What is special is that both Saira Bano and Faisal Farooqi used to share updates about Dilip Kumar’s life and health with fans through their Twitter handles. However, after the death of Dilip Kumar, Faisal Farooqi announced the closure of his Twitter account after consultation and with the consent of Saira Bano.

In an interview with our colleague Itimes, Saira Bano spoke about taking care of her husband Dilip. Saira Bano had said, ‘I take care of Dalip Saheb in love or under pressure. I don’t do all this to say dedicated wife to be appreciated. Just touching them and hugging them is the best thing in the world for me. I love her and she is my breath.



When it comes to Dilip Kumar’s work, he did ‘Aan’, ‘Dag’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Azad’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, ‘Kranti’, ‘Karma’. , He has done famous films like ‘Ram Aur Shyam’. Dilip Kumar was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the field of film, India’s highest award in the field of art. He also received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in the country.