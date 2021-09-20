Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Bollywood: Diljit Dosanjh is not happy with Bollywood? He will be a superstar at home: Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t care about any Bollywood superstar

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Diljit Dosanjh Bollywood: Diljit Dosanjh is not happy with Bollywood? He will be a superstar at home: Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t care about any Bollywood superstar
Written by admin
Diljit Dosanjh Bollywood: Diljit Dosanjh is not happy with Bollywood? He will be a superstar at home: Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t care about any Bollywood superstar

Diljit Dosanjh Bollywood: Diljit Dosanjh is not happy with Bollywood? He will be a superstar at home: Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn’t care about any Bollywood superstar

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in a recent interview said that it seems that he is not very happy to work in Bollywood. After Diljit’s Punjabi, many films have been screened in Hindi.

#Diljit #Dosanjh #Bollywood #Diljit #Dosanjh #happy #Bollywood #superstar #home #Diljit #Dosanjh #doesnt #care #Bollywood #superstar

READ Also  Riya Kapoor Karan Bulani Love Story: Riya Kapoor has been dating Karan Baluni for 13 years, find out what is her love story

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment