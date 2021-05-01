Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Fans Wondering Yaha Kab Gyms Khulenge As He Shares His Workout Video





Chandigarh: Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh has left followers questioning when will the gyms open amid the Covid-19 pandemic because the actor shared his eye-grabbing video understanding in a gymnasium. The actor motivated lots of his followers and wiped off their mid-week blues together with his exercise video. Within the video, he may be sitting on a butterfly gymnasium exercise machine going through his again in the direction of the digital camera. He may be seen clad in a black and gray gymnasium rig as he does his again workouts. Additionally Learn – Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine to be Accessible in Indian Market From Early Subsequent Week

Watch The Video Right here:

The video left many followers hoping for gyms to reopen as many states are beneath the coronavirus lockdown within the wake of the spike within the circumstances. One person, “Yha kb gymnasium open honge #discoronashitisneverending.”

“India mein toh Gyms pata nahi aab kab hello khulenge”, wrote one other.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Diljit Dosanjh lately wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh alongside Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. Shinda Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. The movie is slated to launch on October 15. He additionally has Jodi with Nimrat Khaira, which is scheduled to launch in June.

As a singer he has given hits with songs like RiRi, Do you Know, Ki Banu Duniya Da, Peed – GOAT, Excessive Finish, Laembadgini, Raat Di Gedi, 5 Taara, Correct Potala, Conflict – GOAT, Panga , Patiala Peg to call a number of. His commercially profitable movies embrace Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Tremendous Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa, Udta Punjab, Good Newwz to call a number of.