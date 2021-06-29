Dimple kapadia kissing vinod khanna was bitten lips were cut

New Delhi. Most of the bold scenes are shown in every Bollywood movies. Because the audience also likes to watch similar films more. But before showing this scene, the actress has to face many problems. While giving a romantic scene, some stars become uncontrollable in such a way that it becomes difficult for the actresses to save themselves during that time. In the list of these actors, Vinod Khanna’s name also comes in the top list. The actresses were scared to work with whom. Because Vinod Khanna could not control himself during the intimate scene. The way he became uncontrollable while giving romantic scenes with Bollywood’s famous actress Dimple Kapadia to Dhak-Dhak Girl.

Actually Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia Vinod Khanna kiss scene were working together in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Marg, during which they had to shoot a romantic scene. But while doing this kissing scene, Vinod Khanna got carried away in such a way that even after the director’s constant cut, Dimple kept on kissing Kapadia.

Actually this thing is from the 1988 film Marg, when Dimple Kapadia and Hema Malini were playing lead roles in this film opposite Vinod Khanna. That was a period when Vinod Khanna was called the superstar of the film world.

The kissing scene depicted in this film was being shot at night. The set lights were completely dimmed. As soon as Mahesh Bhatt spoke action to take this scene, Vinod Khanna started hugging fast while kissing Dimple Kapadia. Seeing this dirty act of his, Mahesh Bhatt asked to cut but Vinod Khanna kept kissing Dimple. During this, even Dimple’s lips were cut. Dimple was so scared of Vinod’s action that she ran straight to the makeup room.

However, after this, Dimple refused to work with Vinod. After this, he did the same thing again with Bollywood’s famous actress Madhuri Dixit.