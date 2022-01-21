Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs



HOLLYWOOD — Music artists similar to David Bowie, the Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers, Kanye West, and the Foo Fighters, amongst many others, have all recorded hits at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood. Now, the historic music studio has been remodeled right into a restaurant, lounge, and rooftop bar with panoramic views of the long-lasting Hollywood Signal.

“Right now, Grandmaster Recorders has modified from its authentic iteration, being a music-focused, functioning studio to now a restaurant rooftop bar,” stated co-owner Grant Smillie.

The studio opened within the Seventies with a coveted record of musicians recording there over time, together with Stevie Marvel, Tom Petty and Gwen Stefani.The studio stopped in 2016 when proprietor Alan Dickson died. It was vacant till Smillie and his group purchased it.

“Once we walked in right here, I had no thought in regards to the house, however immediately fell in love with it,” stated Smillie.

Monty and Jaci Koludrovic are companions in life and meals. Monty runs the eating menu and Jaci runs the pastry menu. Monty describes the menu as non-traditional Italian.

“The enjoyable component comes from not being sure by custom and we are saying it is meals that Nonna would acknowledge however by no means actually prepare dinner herself,” stated Monty Koludrovic.

For extra data:

grandmasterrecorders.com