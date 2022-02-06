Dinesh Bana Recalls MS Dhoni Win 2011 World Cup, Kaushal Tambe Pulls Off Stunning Catch ICC Shares Watch Video

Kaushal Tambe took the catch in the third attempt. Dinesh Bana made India the Under-19 World Cup champion with a six. Along with this, in front of the eyes of Indian cricket fans, the sight of making India champion after 28 years by hitting MS Dhoni’s six in the 2011 World Cup final went around.

The first caught from Kaushal’s hand, then the ball caught with one hand

Kaushal Tambe took the catch in the third attempt. Dinesh Bana made India the Under-19 World Cup champion with a six. Along with this, in front of the eyes of Indian cricket fans, the sight of making India champion after 28 years by hitting MS Dhoni’s six in the 2011 World Cup final went around.

During the match against England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final, Indian all-rounder Kaushal Tambe may not have shown amazing batting, but he took a brilliant catch during the fielding. In this final match, Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana made India the world champion by hitting a six.

After Bana made the team champion by hitting a six like this, the sight of the 2011 World Cup went around in front of the eyes of the cricket fans. Then captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni made India the world champion in ODIs after 28 years by hitting a six. The ICC has shared match-winning videos of Kaushal Tambe taking a catch and Dinesh Bana hitting a six. These videos are viral on social media.

The first caught from Kaushal’s hand, then the ball caught with one hand

This happened in the 44th over of the innings in the final between India and England. James Ryu tries to hit a six over deep square leg off Ravi Kumar. His timing missed ball remained inside the field. Kaushal Tambe was already present at deep square leg.

Although, the ball slipped in his hands at first, but he did not give up and managed to catch the catch by diving in the third attempt. Due to the catch of Kaushal, James Ryu missed out on completing his century by a margin of 5 runs.

Kaushal Tambe proved useful with both the ball and the bat in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. Apart from scoring 87 runs in 5 innings, he also took 7 wickets. Looking at his stellar performance, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction can also see franchisees bidding on Kaushal Tambe. His base price is Rs 20 lakh.

ICC shared the combined video of Dinesh Bana and Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting a six

The 2011 ICC World Cup Final was played between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In that match, Dhoni had given India the title victory by hitting a six off Nuwan Kulasekara. This shot of his has settled in the hearts of the fans forever. Now Dinesh Bana has made people his fans by finishing the match in the style of MS Dhoni.

Let us tell you that Dinesh Bana is an expert in batting aggressively. He scored 32 runs in his last 9 balls in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. This included 4 sixes and 2 fours. Dinesh Bana scored 13 runs in 5 balls in the final against England. Earlier, he had scored 20 runs in 4 balls in the semi-final match against Australia.