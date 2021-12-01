dinesh karthik and dipika pallikal love 5 place in Luxurious home heart feature wife eliminate fatigue to play video game in bedroom

Dinesh Karthik told in which corner of the house he spends most of his time. Dinesh Karthik’s favorite place in the house is the lounge area, which has a large screen TV mounted on one side of the wall. There are large comfortable sofas.

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is known for his game as well as lifestyle. During the commentary in England, many cricket legends also commented about his wonderful collection of clothes. Karthik not only wears luxurious clothes, but also lives in a luxurious house in Chennai. Kartik treats the house like a child.

Dinesh Karthik said in Asian Paint Season 2 that he always felt that a house is absolutely a child, it is always a part of you and grows up as a home. Karthik also told which are the 5 places in the house, which he and his wife Dipika Pallikal love very much. Dipika Pallikal is one of the biggest squash player of India. She has won many titles for India at the world level.

Dipika says that she definitely needs a painting in the living room. She says, the one thing I wanted to stand out in my living room was the painting. For this reason, he has put a big painting of yellow color in the living area of ​​the house.

Dinesh Karthik had told through social media on 28 October 2021 that his wife Deepika has given birth to twins. He wrote, they are now 3 to 5. Actually, apart from Deepika and Dinesh, his dog also lives in the house. Both consider him as a member of their family.

Dinesh Karthik with wife Dipika Pallikal. (Source- Screenshot/Asian Paints YouTube video)

Deepika had told, ‘After living in a few more places, this house is the dream home for both of us. Deepika says, we did not buy things by planning. We picked whatever we liked and brought it home.

Dining hall at Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal’s house. (Source- Screenshot/Asian Paints YouTube video)

The lounge area of ​​Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal’s house. (Source- Screenshot/Asian Paints YouTube video)

The kitchen of Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal’s house. (Source- Screenshot/Asian Paints YouTube video)

Living area of ​​Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal’s house. (Source- Screenshot/Asian Paints YouTube video)

Dipika Pallikal playing video games in the bedroom. (Source- Screenshot/Asian Paints YouTube video)

Karthik says, ‘If I am very tired, I even fall asleep while watching TV here.’ As far as Deepika is concerned, the comfortable place for her is her bedroom. She says, ‘I don’t watch too much TV. I don’t go out a lot, so when I want to relax, I play video games on the console in my bedroom.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal love these 5 places in their house. (Source- Screenshot/Asian Paints YouTube video)

Overall, Dinesh and Deepika’s luxurious house has a grand and spacious living room, expensive furniture, bedrooms, wide terrace, small play ground. At the same time there is also a special place in the house filled with his proud sporting achievements and sports equipment. Dinesh Karthik also revealed that living room, dining hall, lounge area, kitchen and washroom are his favorite 5 places in the house.