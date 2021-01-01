Dinesh Karthik kkr: Dinesh Karthik hopes to qualify for kkr’s ipl play-off

Highlights The second part of IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19

The KKR team will start the campaign against RCB

The first half of IPL 2021 did not go well for KKR

New Delhi

The road will not be easy for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but batsman Dinesh Karthik is confident that his team will qualify for the IPL play-offs by winning six of the remaining seven matches.

The first round of IPL 2021 did not go well for two-time former champions KKR and the team managed to win only two of the seven matches. KKR’s team is at the bottom of the table. The rest of the IPL season will start in the next few days in the UAE.

“We want to win six of the seven matches (to qualify),” Karthik told KKR’s website. This is a normal thing. This is our goal as a team. Will focus on one match at a time but will try to win six of the next seven matches.

The team, led by Eoin Morgan, will resume their campaign in the IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

In IPL 2020, KKR failed to reach the knockout stages due to poor net run rate. According to Karthik, “When we played in the UAE last year, we missed by a small margin (qualifying for the play-offs). We won as many matches as the last team to qualify but still could not make it to the knockout stages. For two years in a row, we were fifth in the table. It still hurts me. ‘

Returning with KKR after a successful career as a commentator in the UK, Karthik insisted that the team would focus on positivity and continue to play aggressive cricket.