dinesh-karthik-opens-up-on-his-exit-from-team-india-after-world-cup-2019-and-put-questions-on-team-selection-aakash-chopra-video-After World Cup Dinesh Karthik gave a statement about being dropped from Team India, said- ‘I was doing well in T20’; Watch Video

Dinesh Karthik is such a name of Indian cricket that as soon as it is mentioned, everyone remembers the Nidahas Trophy and why not come. That one innings of 8 balls took his cricket career to new heights. After this he also returned to the ODI team but after India’s defeat in the 2019 World Cup, he was dropped from every format. On being dropped from the team, Karthik has spoken many important things while talking to former cricketer Aakash Chopra.

He said, ‘This happens, happens to everyone. I went with the team in the 2019 World Cup, didn’t do well as a senior player and I was dropped. Never mind it happens but management should follow format to format.

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman further said that, ‘Someone who does well with white ball is selected in red ball cricket. Someone who does better than Red is chosen among White. You should follow format to format, this is not the right way.

‘I was doing well in T20s’

Referring to his T20 cricket career, Dinesh Karthik said, ‘I did not do well in ODIs, I got out, no problem. But to be honest, I was doing well in T20. I proved myself as many opportunities as I got. Now IPL is the only platform for a comeback in the team where I will do whatever I can.

‘I won’t be sad if I’m not selected now’

Karthik talked about his comeback and said, ‘I will try my best in IPL. But if I am not selected in the team now, I will not be sad. I did everything that I could. Right now I am not missing Test cricket.

Dinesh Karthik is a very old player of the Indian cricket team. He made his debut for India in 2004 before MS Dhoni. But his career was very unfortunate and despite performing well at times, MS Dhoni’s presence could not make him a place in the team. His in and out of the team continued.

Dinesh Karthik career

If we talk about his career, then Karthik has played cricket for India in all three formats. He has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the country. His performance in every format has also been fine but his place has never been made in the team. Karthik scored 1025 runs in Tests scoring a century. At the same time, he has 1752 runs in ODIs, which includes 9 fifties.

Apart from this, he has left his own mark in T20 cricket. He has definitely scored only 399 runs for India in T20 but on many occasions he has led India to victory in this format. That’s why even today as soon as his name comes, that moment of Nidahas Trophy comes alive in everyone’s mind when he scored a brilliant 29 off 8 balls.





