Dinesh Karthik vibe check half coats bandhgalas Cheeky Banter With Pat Cummins Leaves Fans In Splits On Instagram – Looking at Dinesh Karthik’s pictures, Pat Cummins asked- How many suitcases did you bring? Funny answer given by former KKR captain

Dinesh Karthik has recently become a favorite on social media due to his commentary skills. Now it looks like this Indian wicket-keeper batsman has adopted a cheeky style outside the commentary box. Dinesh Karthik posted several pictures of himself on Instagram on Monday. In this, he is seen wearing kurta-pajama and sadri. In some he is wearing a suit. In other pictures too, he is seen in different looks.

Seeing his pictures, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins also could not stop himself from commenting. He commented and asked Karthik in a funny way, how many suitcases have you packed? Where was Dinesh Karthik also going to sit silent? In response, Karthik wrote, Pat Cummins Well, let’s say, a little more than the runs scored by me. The special thing is that Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins are part of the same team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has also commented on Karthik’s post.

Dhawan wrote, Very fast brother. set fire. Karthik also replied to Dhawan. Karthik wrote, Thanks brother, but it is not as fast as the fun in Maldives. Actually, Karthik wrote a talk about fun in Maldives because Dhawan is holidaying in Maldives these days. Krunal Pandya also poured his love on Dinesh Karthik’s pictures. Coach R Sridhar also commented on Karthik’s fun.

Dinesh Karthik, who has led India to victories on several occasions on the back of his stellar innings, started his career in commentary in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2021 alongside legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain and others. He often gets the praise of people for his interesting jokes and insights.

Dinesh Karthik’s witty comments are now making headlines even during the ongoing Test series between India and England. He recently praised Shardul Thakur for his strong bowling, saying that Bharat Arun who teaches Shardul, Shardul Thakur teaches bowling coach Bharat Arun more bowling than him.





