Dinesh Karthik wife Dipika Pallikal become mother 1st time parents to twin boysKnow why Shah Rukh Khan KKR wicketkeeper wrote just like that 3 became 5 squash player Know why the legendary Indian wrote

Dinesh Karthik’s wife Dipika Pallikal has given birth to twin sons. India’s star wicket-keeper batsman shared this news through social media on the evening of 28 October 2021. He shared a picture with his wife and sons on his Instagram.

The former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wrote in the caption of the pictures, “And now we are three to five.” Dinesh Karthik has also given the names of his son.

He wrote, ‘Deepika and I have become parents to two beautiful children. Kabir Pallikal Karthik. Gian Pallikal Karthik. We couldn’t be happier than this.

Deepika has become a mother for the first time. In such a situation, the question arose in the minds of many people that why Dinesh Karthik has written 3 to 5 things again. Actually, in one of the two pictures shared by Dinesh Karthik, he, Deepika, both sons and their dog are also seen.

For this reason, Karthik has written three to five lines. However, till now it is not known on which date Deepika became mother. IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders including his teammates have also congratulated Karthik on becoming a father.

KKR wrote on its Twitter handle, ‘Now this is a family of five people. Many congratulations to Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal on becoming parents to two beautiful twin sons. Our Knight Riders family has grown up a bit!’

Dinesh Karthik shared a similar picture on Twitter as well. Some of his congratulatory colleagues have also made funny comments. Irfan Pathan wrote, ‘Congratulations DK. You always run for two…. Wasim Jaffer wrote, ‘Like a true batsman, DK turned one into two. Congratulations to you both. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones.’

Krunal Pandya wrote, ‘Congratulations @dk00019 @dipikapallikal Beautiful family. Lots of love. Can’t wait to meet the kids.’ His current KKR teammate Harbhajan Singh wrote, ‘This is amazing news DK and Deepika…’

Let us tell you that like Karthik, Dipika Pallikal is also a well-known player. She is a squash player and has won medals in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Deepika and Dinesh Karthik got married on 18 August 2015 in Chennai according to the customs of both Hindu and Christian religions. This is Dinesh Karthik’s second marriage. His first wife was Nikita Vanzara. Karthik and Nikita got divorced in the year 2012.