Dinesh Sharma himself ran away from contesting, if the investigation of Kumbh scam is done, Yogi ji will be in jail, OP Rajbhar’s big charge

Politics has heated up regarding the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Leaders of political parties are attacking each other fiercely and leveling allegations. In this episode, SubhaSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is contesting the elections in association with the Samajwadi Party, has fiercely attacked the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath. Rajbhar alleged that there has been a scam worth crores in Kumbh, Yogi will be in jail if the investigation is done.

While talking with Bharat Samachar, Omprakash Rajbhar targeted CM Yogi fiercely. Alleging scam in Kumbh, Rajbhar said, “They are saying that Kumbh was organized, Yogi ji. Yogi ji will be in jail if an inquiry is done by the present Supreme Court judge. Everyone knows all the scams they have committed. ,

Rajbhar said, “Dinesh Sharma is deputy CM, a big leader but himself cannot win a single election. The Delhi High Command said that the Deputy CM would contest the elections, then ran away from contesting the elections. These people have known that their government in UP is farewell. These people have understood that the public is ready to bid us farewell.

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with the people of the Jat community, Omprakash Rajbhar said, “Has he taken the contract of the entire Jat community by mobilizing 250 people. Did Amit Shah say anything even once about the 700 farmers who were martyred at the Ghazipur border?

On the other hand, SP National General Secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav has targeted the Yogi government. Ram Gopal Yadav said, “People are upset due to the misgovernance of the Yogi government, fake encounters, sending them to jail whenever they want, did not give employment to anyone. All that is going on is fake that has given employment to one crore people.

Ram Gopal Yadav said that there is no bigger criminal than the Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh. The SP leader said, “Go to the Election Commission’s website and see their affidavits, see their criminal history. These people call others criminals. ,