Dino Gaudio, a Longtime College Basketball Coach, Is Accused of Extorting Louisville
Dino Gaudio, who once led the men’s basketball programs at Army and Wake Forest, threatened to speak out against NCAA rule violations in Louisville, where he spent several years as an assistant coach, unless the university does not pay him more than a year’s salary, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
The US attorney provided few details about the case from his office in a case filed in federal district court in Louisville, where Gaudio was charged with a single count of interstate communication with intent to extort. The case type has indicated that Gaudio will ultimately plead guilty to the prosecution, which carries a prison sentence of up to two years, as part of a deal with the authorities.
Michael A. Bennett, the acting US attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said in court documents that Gaudio met with Louisville officials on March 17 and “threatened to report to the media allegations that the basketball program The University of Louisville’s men’s ball had violated National The College Athletic Association governs its production of recruiting videos for potential student-athletes and its use of graduate assistants in practices.
But Gaudio said he would stop, Bennett wrote, in exchange for 17 months’ pay. Within hours, the prosecutor said, Gaudio sent a text message containing one of the videos he said violated NCAA rules.
Michael Denbow, one of Gaudio’s lawyers, said in an interview Tuesday night that the coach had “lost his temper and made a mistake for which he takes full responsibility.”
Gaudio, Denbow said, hoped his decades of coaching and good work “would outweigh bad judgment for a short time.”
In a statement, the university said it was cooperating with investigators and that Gaudio’s threat was linked to the decision not to renew his contract. Citing the federal investigation and what it described as “the NCAA process,” he declined to comment further.
Chris Mack, the men’s basketball head coach, has called himself and the university “victims of Coach Gaudio’s conduct”.
“We take seriously any allegation of NCAA violation within our basketball program and will work through NCAA processes to fully investigate the allegations,” Mack said in a statement.
Although Louisville has been a force in men’s basketball, he has a long record of breaking NCAA rules. In 2017, after a basketball staff member asked women to provide what an NCAA panel described as “strip dances and / or sex acts” for 20 people, including including active and potential players, the committee ordered the university to cancel its 2013 national championship. NCAA officials also placed the school, which had previously imposed a one-season playoff ban, on probation and suspended Rick Pitino, then Louisville coach, for five Atlantic Coast Conference games. (The sanctions were finally upheld after an appeal from Louisville.)
Pitino was fired months later – after Louisville was implicated in the sprawling federal investigation into college basketball corruption. NCAA officials have yet to decide on any penalties for Louisville in connection with the case, and federal authorities have not laid any charges against Pitino, who is now Iona’s coach.
Gaudio was not at Louisville, which missed this year’s NCAA tournament, for either scandal and was hired there in 2018. As the Army’s head coach, Loyola of Maryland and Wake Forest, he amassed a record 129-155. After his time at Wake Forest from 2007 to 2010 and before his arrival in Louisville, he was a commentator for ESPN.
