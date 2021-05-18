Dino Gaudio, a Longtime College Basketball Coach, Is Accused of Extorting Louisville

Dino Gaudio, who once led the men’s basketball programs at Army and Wake Forest, threatened to speak out against NCAA rule violations in Louisville, where he spent several years as an assistant coach, unless the university does not pay him more than a year’s salary, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The US attorney provided few details about the case from his office in a case filed in federal district court in Louisville, where Gaudio was charged with a single count of interstate communication with intent to extort. The case type has indicated that Gaudio will ultimately plead guilty to the prosecution, which carries a prison sentence of up to two years, as part of a deal with the authorities.

Michael A. Bennett, the acting US attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said in court documents that Gaudio met with Louisville officials on March 17 and “threatened to report to the media allegations that the basketball program The University of Louisville’s men’s ball had violated National The College Athletic Association governs its production of recruiting videos for potential student-athletes and its use of graduate assistants in practices.

But Gaudio said he would stop, Bennett wrote, in exchange for 17 months’ pay. Within hours, the prosecutor said, Gaudio sent a text message containing one of the videos he said violated NCAA rules.