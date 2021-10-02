Dino Morea about his career and remorse: Dino Morea revealed that he was given ill-advised advice throughout his career and made some films that he shouldn’t have.

Dino Morea is getting huge acclaim for his role as Shaibani Khan in the recently released web show ‘The Empire’. People in the industry are now looking at him in a new light. For this role, Dino Morea has not only shattered his stereotyped chocolate image, but has carved out a new path for himself. Dino Morea is happy to have received so much praise, but there is a tension somewhere in his mind.

Dino Morea spoke about this in a recent interview with Hindustan Times and what has changed since his debut in the 90s. Dino Morea also revealed that some people gave him the wrong career advice, which led him to make some ‘bad movies’.



‘For those who were romantic heroes, they are looking at him differently’

Dino Morea said that so far everyone in the industry was looking at him in the image of the ‘Chocolate Boy’, while he was waiting for someone to look at him differently. Offer something ‘off the box’. Dino said, ‘Everyone was looking at me in a romantic and good looking role and not in such a role. Now that I’ve taken on this role, I’ve suddenly become something ‘new’ for everyone. The director is now telling the rest that Dekho Dino was a romantic hero. God, look at this now. ‘



According to Dino Morea, a character like this (Shaibani Khan) is very important to get out of this romantic and chocolate image. Dino now hopes to get similar role offers in the near future. People pay more attention to the character than they see it.



Stumbling upon the ‘Chocolate Boy’ image? Wrong advice

When Dino Morea was asked if his ‘Chocolate Boy’ image hindered his career? So in response, Dino said he got his first chance of his career (Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999) because the producers wanted a boy who looked like me. After this, the movie ‘Raj’ was released again. According to Dino Morea, ‘I was given the wrong advice at that moment in my career. I did a few movies later that I probably didn’t want to do. Although I have no regrets now. Maybe that’s how I learned.