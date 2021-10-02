Dino Morea about his career and remorse: Dino Morea revealed that he was given ill-advised advice throughout his career and made some films that he shouldn’t have.
‘For those who were romantic heroes, they are looking at him differently’
Dino Morea said that so far everyone in the industry was looking at him in the image of the ‘Chocolate Boy’, while he was waiting for someone to look at him differently. Offer something ‘off the box’. Dino said, ‘Everyone was looking at me in a romantic and good looking role and not in such a role. Now that I’ve taken on this role, I’ve suddenly become something ‘new’ for everyone. The director is now telling the rest that Dekho Dino was a romantic hero. God, look at this now. ‘
According to Dino Morea, a character like this (Shaibani Khan) is very important to get out of this romantic and chocolate image. Dino now hopes to get similar role offers in the near future. People pay more attention to the character than they see it.
Stumbling upon the ‘Chocolate Boy’ image? Wrong advice
When Dino Morea was asked if his ‘Chocolate Boy’ image hindered his career? So in response, Dino said he got his first chance of his career (Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999) because the producers wanted a boy who looked like me. After this, the movie ‘Raj’ was released again. According to Dino Morea, ‘I was given the wrong advice at that moment in my career. I did a few movies later that I probably didn’t want to do. Although I have no regrets now. Maybe that’s how I learned.
