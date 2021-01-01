Dino Morea talks about his bonding with his ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has recently made an interesting revelation about his special girlfriend Bipasha Basu. Dino Morea complimented Bipasha and said that his bond with her is the same as before. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Dino has spoken openly about his ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu. Dino has reacted to his new show ‘The Empire’ and the historical web series. The web series ‘The Empire’ recently premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Bollywood actor Dino Morea has recently made an interesting revelation about his special girlfriend Bipasha Basu.

‘My bond with Bipasha is still special to me’

‘I can’t change my relationship with Bipasha’

During the interview, when Dino Morea was asked, did the relationship change after the breakup with Bipasha Basu? On this, Dino Morea said, ‘My friendship with Bipasha Basu is the same as before. I don’t think it has ever changed or could change. Yes it is true that we were dating each other when we were shooting our first film. But we weren’t dating at the time of ‘Guna:’ movie. I think we are both very professional artists. That’s why we both didn’t let our personal lives get in the way of work. Both Bipasha and Dino’s films were released in 2002.

Dino Morea is playing the role of Shaibani Khan in ‘The Empire’

Dino further said, ‘My bond with Bipasha Basu is still the same today. Like it was the first. Which means I’m still a good friend. Respect each other. We don’t talk much but we have some memories that are still with us. Dino is getting a lot of applause as Shiny Khan in Nikhil Advani’s ‘The Empire’.

However, a group of people have demanded a ban on the web series as they say the web series glorifies the Mughal dynasty. Reacting to this, the actor said, ‘I have played the role of Shaibani Khan in this show. First, this web series is based on a book. Secondly, we are not saying whose biopic this is. Just take it as a play, we’re just trying to tell the story of an era 600 years ago. The story is about another country, Fergana, which is now Uzbekistan.

